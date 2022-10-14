Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire in global, including the following market information:

Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire companies in 2021 (%)

The global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ACSR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire include Nexans, Southwire, GeneralCable, AparIndustries, Hengtong, SumitomoElectricIndustries, LSCable, TongdaCable and HanheCable, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ACSR

ACSR/AW

ACSR/TW

Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bare Overhead Transmission Conductors

Primary and Secondary Distributed Conductors

Information Support

Other

Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nexans

Southwire

GeneralCable

AparIndustries

Hengtong

SumitomoElectricIndustries

LSCable

TongdaCable

HanheCable

SaudiCable

KMCables&Conductors

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

