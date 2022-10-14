Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire in global, including the following market information:
Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ACSR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire include Nexans, Southwire, GeneralCable, AparIndustries, Hengtong, SumitomoElectricIndustries, LSCable, TongdaCable and HanheCable, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
ACSR
ACSR/AW
ACSR/TW
Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bare Overhead Transmission Conductors
Primary and Secondary Distributed Conductors
Information Support
Other
Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nexans
Southwire
GeneralCable
AparIndustries
Hengtong
SumitomoElectricIndustries
LSCable
TongdaCable
HanheCable
SaudiCable
KMCables&Conductors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Core Aluminum Stranded Wire Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
