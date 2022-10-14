Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aerospace grade aramid fiber honeycomb exhibits outstanding flammability properties. It is manufactured from Meta-Aramid paper and coated with a heat resistant phenolic resin.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb in global, including the following market information:
Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flat Laminated Honeycomb Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb include Plascore, Collins Aerospace, Showa Aircraft, HONYLITE, Toray, SCHUTZ, Hexcel, Corex Honeycomb and Euro-Composites, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flat Laminated Honeycomb
Curved Laminated Honeycomb
Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aircraft
Aerospace
Others
Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Plascore
Collins Aerospace
Showa Aircraft
HONYLITE
Toray
SCHUTZ
Hexcel
Corex Honeycomb
Euro-Composites
The Gill Corporation
Advanced Honeycomb Technology
Haxcore
Jiaxing Joybusiness
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Grade Aramid Fibe
