Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aerospace grade aramid fiber honeycomb exhibits outstanding flammability properties. It is manufactured from Meta-Aramid paper and coated with a heat resistant phenolic resin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb in global, including the following market information:

Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flat Laminated Honeycomb Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb include Plascore, Collins Aerospace, Showa Aircraft, HONYLITE, Toray, SCHUTZ, Hexcel, Corex Honeycomb and Euro-Composites, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flat Laminated Honeycomb

Curved Laminated Honeycomb

Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aircraft

Aerospace

Others

Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Plascore

Collins Aerospace

Showa Aircraft

HONYLITE

Toray

SCHUTZ

Hexcel

Corex Honeycomb

Euro-Composites

The Gill Corporation

Advanced Honeycomb Technology

Haxcore

Jiaxing Joybusiness

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerospace Grade Aramid Fiber Honeycomb Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aerospace Grade Aramid Fibe

