In-Mold Electronic Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

State-of-the-art formable conductive and dielectric inks that are ideal for In-Mold Electronics (IME) applications and are especially well-suited for end-markets such as Automotive, White Goods, Medical, Aviation & Aerospace, Smart Packaging and the Internet-of-Things (IoT).

This report contains market size and forecasts of In-Mold Electronic Inks in global, including the following market information:

Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five In-Mold Electronic Inks companies in 2021 (%)

The global In-Mold Electronic Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silver Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of In-Mold Electronic Inks include Dycotec Materials, DUPONT, Eastprint, TURE NORTH, INKRON, NAMICS, Tekra, Henkel and GenesInk and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the In-Mold Electronic Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silver Inks

Dielectric Inks

Carbon-based Conductive Inks

Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Aviation

Household Appliances

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies In-Mold Electronic Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies In-Mold Electronic Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies In-Mold Electronic Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies In-Mold Electronic Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dycotec Materials

DUPONT

Eastprint

TURE NORTH

INKRON

NAMICS

Tekra

Henkel

GenesInk

Nissha

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top In-Mold Electronic Inks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 In-Mold Electronic Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers In-Mold Electronic Inks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-Mold Electronic Inks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 In-Mold Electronic Inks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-Mold Electronic Inks Companies

4 Sights by Product

