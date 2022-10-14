Chemicals for IC Substrates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
IC Substrates process consumables include dry film, ink, ENIG, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chemicals for IC Substrates in global, including the following market information:
Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Chemicals for IC Substrates companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chemicals for IC Substrates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chemicals for IC Substrates include Atotech, DuPont, MacDermid, JCU CORPORATION, Uyemura, Jetchem International, Guanghua Technology, Feikai material and Fujifilm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chemicals for IC Substrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry Film
Inks
ENIG
Photoresist
Etchant
Contrast Medium
Other
Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
FC-BGA
FC-CSP
WB BGA
WB CSP
RF Module
Other
Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chemicals for IC Substrates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chemicals for IC Substrates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chemicals for IC Substrates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Chemicals for IC Substrates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Atotech
DuPont
MacDermid
JCU CORPORATION
Uyemura
Jetchem International
Guanghua Technology
Feikai material
Fujifilm
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
JSR
LG Chem
Showa Denko
W?rth Elektronik Group
Guangdong Guanghua Sci-Tech
Umicore
MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chemicals for IC Substrates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chemicals for IC Substrates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chemicals for IC Substrates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chemicals for IC Substrates Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chemicals for IC Substrates Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
