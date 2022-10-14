Chemicals for IC Substrates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

IC Substrates process consumables include dry film, ink, ENIG, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chemicals for IC Substrates in global, including the following market information:

Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Chemicals for IC Substrates companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chemicals for IC Substrates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chemicals for IC Substrates include Atotech, DuPont, MacDermid, JCU CORPORATION, Uyemura, Jetchem International, Guanghua Technology, Feikai material and Fujifilm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chemicals for IC Substrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Film

Inks

ENIG

Photoresist

Etchant

Contrast Medium

Other

Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

FC-BGA

FC-CSP

WB BGA

WB CSP

RF Module

Other

Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chemicals for IC Substrates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chemicals for IC Substrates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chemicals for IC Substrates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Chemicals for IC Substrates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atotech

DuPont

MacDermid

JCU CORPORATION

Uyemura

Jetchem International

Guanghua Technology

Feikai material

Fujifilm

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

JSR

LG Chem

Showa Denko

W?rth Elektronik Group

Guangdong Guanghua Sci-Tech

Umicore

MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chemicals for IC Substrates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chemicals for IC Substrates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chemicals for IC Substrates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chemicals for IC Substrates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chemicals for IC Substrates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chemicals for IC Substrates Companies

