IC Substrate Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

For the IC Substrate, the substrate material includes copper foil, resin, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IC Substrate Material in global, including the following market information:

Global IC Substrate Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IC Substrate Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five IC Substrate Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global IC Substrate Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Substrate Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IC Substrate Material include Mitsubishi Gas, Ajinomoto, Showa Denko, Panasonic Electric Works, GE, South Asia Electronics, Doosan, Lianmao and Sekisui Chemistry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IC Substrate Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IC Substrate Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global IC Substrate Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Substrate Resin

Copper Foil

Insulation Materials

Drill

Other

Global IC Substrate Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global IC Substrate Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

FC-BGA

FC-CSP

WB BGA

WB CSP

RF Module

Other

Global IC Substrate Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global IC Substrate Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IC Substrate Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IC Substrate Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IC Substrate Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies IC Substrate Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Gas

Ajinomoto

Showa Denko

Panasonic Electric Works

GE

South Asia Electronics

Doosan

Lianmao

Sekisui Chemistry

Crystallization Technology

Unimicron Technology Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IC Substrate Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IC Substrate Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IC Substrate Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IC Substrate Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IC Substrate Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global IC Substrate Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IC Substrate Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IC Substrate Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IC Substrate Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global IC Substrate Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global IC Substrate Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IC Substrate Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers IC Substrate Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IC Substrate Material Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IC Substrate Material Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IC Substrate Material Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

