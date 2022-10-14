Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The core material of PCB is the substrate, which is composed of resin, reinforcing material and metal foil. The most common substrate is CCL. The resin of the base plate generally refers to the polymer resin, commonly used is epoxy resin, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid PCB Substrate Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-rigid-pcb-substrate-resin-forecast-2022-2028-371

Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Rigid PCB Substrate Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rigid PCB Substrate Resin include Arlon Electronic Materials, Rogers, Mitsubishi Gas, Ajinomoto, Showa Denko, Panasonic Electric Works, GE, South Asia Electronics and Doosan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rigid PCB Substrate Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy Resin

BT Resin

ABF Resin

Other

Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Computer and Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunication

Other

Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rigid PCB Substrate Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rigid PCB Substrate Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rigid PCB Substrate Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Rigid PCB Substrate Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arlon Electronic Materials

Rogers

Mitsubishi Gas

Ajinomoto

Showa Denko

Panasonic Electric Works

GE

South Asia Electronics

Doosan

Lianmao

Sekisui Chemistry

Crystallization Technology

Unimicron Technology Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-rigid-pcb-substrate-resin-forecast-2022-2028-371

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid PCB Substrate Resi

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-rigid-pcb-substrate-resin-forecast-2022-2028-371

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications