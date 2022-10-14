Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The core material of PCB is the substrate, which is composed of resin, reinforcing material and metal foil. The most common substrate is CCL. The resin of the base plate generally refers to the polymer resin, commonly used is epoxy resin, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid PCB Substrate Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Rigid PCB Substrate Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rigid PCB Substrate Resin include Arlon Electronic Materials, Rogers, Mitsubishi Gas, Ajinomoto, Showa Denko, Panasonic Electric Works, GE, South Asia Electronics and Doosan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rigid PCB Substrate Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy Resin
BT Resin
ABF Resin
Other
Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Computer and Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Telecommunication
Other
Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rigid PCB Substrate Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rigid PCB Substrate Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rigid PCB Substrate Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Rigid PCB Substrate Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arlon Electronic Materials
Rogers
Mitsubishi Gas
Ajinomoto
Showa Denko
Panasonic Electric Works
GE
South Asia Electronics
Doosan
Lianmao
Sekisui Chemistry
Crystallization Technology
Unimicron Technology Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rigid PCB Substrate Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid PCB Substrate Resi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications