Methyl Carbamate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In the chemical industry, Methyl carbamate (also known as urethylane or methylurethane) is a chemical molecule that is the most basic carbamic acid ester. Methyl carbamate is a colourless substance. Methyl carbamate is widely employed as a reactive intermediate in the polymer and textile industries. Methyl carbamate is developed in the textile industry to make dimethylol methyl carbamate-based resins that are used as durable-press finishes on polyester-cotton blend fabrics.The treated fabrics hold their crease angles well, resist acid souring in commercial laundries, don't retain chlorine, and are flame-resistant. In addition to medicines, pesticides, and urethane, methyl carbamate is implemented in the production of urethane. Insecticides containing N-methyl carbamates are commonly implemented. They inhibit cholinesterase without having a cumulative effect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl Carbamate in global, including the following market information:

Global Methyl Carbamate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-methyl-carbamate-forecast-2022-2028-871

Global Methyl Carbamate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Methyl Carbamate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Methyl Carbamate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Methyl Carbamate include Huntsman International, UBE Industries Ltd., Inkemia Green Chemicals Inc., Carbone Scientific Co. Ltd., Acros Organics B.V.B.A., Glaconchemie GmbH, Anhui Meisenbao Chemical Co. Ltd., ICC Industries B.V and Hangzhou JandH Chemical Co. Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Methyl Carbamate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Methyl Carbamate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Methyl Carbamate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Methyl Carbamate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Methyl Carbamate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Global Methyl Carbamate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Methyl Carbamate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Methyl Carbamate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Methyl Carbamate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Methyl Carbamate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Methyl Carbamate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huntsman International

UBE Industries Ltd.

Inkemia Green Chemicals Inc.

Carbone Scientific Co. Ltd.

Acros Organics B.V.B.A.

Glaconchemie GmbH

Anhui Meisenbao Chemical Co. Ltd.

ICC Industries B.V

Hangzhou JandH Chemical Co. Ltd.

Ambeed, Inc

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

BOC Sciences

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd.

AK Scientific, Inc.

Leap Labchem Co., Ltd

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Amadis Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Chaining Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Chemos GmbH and Co. KG

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-methyl-carbamate-forecast-2022-2028-871

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Methyl Carbamate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Methyl Carbamate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Methyl Carbamate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Methyl Carbamate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Methyl Carbamate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Methyl Carbamate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Methyl Carbamate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Methyl Carbamate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Methyl Carbamate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Methyl Carbamate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Methyl Carbamate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methyl Carbamate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Methyl Carbamate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Carbamate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methyl Carbamate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Carbamate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Methyl Carbamate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-methyl-carbamate-forecast-2022-2028-871

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications