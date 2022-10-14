Anti-Blue Masterbatch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Blue masterbatch is a type of colour masterbatch, a typical grade of masterbatch. Plastic beads – Masterbatch (MB) is a solid plastic additive to plastic used to color the plastic (color masterbatch) or impart other properties to the resin (additive masterbatch). A masterbatch is a concentrated mixture of pigments and / or additives that are encapsulated in a thermosetting process into a carrier resin, which is then cooled and cut into granules. Masterbatch allows the processor to economically color the raw polymer in the plastic manufacturing process.Blue masterbatch is a mixture of concentrates in granular form from base resin, blue pigment and plastic additives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Blue Masterbatch in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Anti-Blue Masterbatch companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Blue Masterbatch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

UV-1 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Blue Masterbatch include Clariant, Ampacet Corporation, A. Schulman, Americhem, Cabot Corporation, PolyOne, GCR Group, Tosaf and Plastika Kritis S.A, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Blue Masterbatch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

UV-1

UV-2

UV-3

Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Textiles

Automobile

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Consumer Products

Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Blue Masterbatch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Blue Masterbatch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Blue Masterbatch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Anti-Blue Masterbatch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clariant

Ampacet Corporation

A. Schulman

Americhem

Cabot Corporation

PolyOne

GCR Group

Tosaf

Plastika Kritis S.A

RTP Company

Polyplast Mueller GmbH

Plastiblends

Astra Polymers

Alok Masterbatches

Hubron

Beijing Hengcai Technology Development Limited Company

Gabriel-Chemie Group

Prayag Polytech

Wave Semuliao Group

Heima

SUNRISE COLOURS VIETNAM

Huzheng

Guang Zhou Yi Jia Technology. Co.,LTD

Nalinv Nanotechnology-Shanghai CO.,LTD

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-Blue Masterbatch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-Blue Masterbatch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-Blue Masterbatch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Blue Masterbatch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Blue Masterbatch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Blue Masterbatch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Blue Masterbatch Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Blue Masterbatch Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

