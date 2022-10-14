Polypropylene Needle Felt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene Needle Felt in global, including the following market information:
Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Polypropylene Needle Felt companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polypropylene Needle Felt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non Woven Polypropylene Needle Felt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene Needle Felt include Envirofiltech, TERUIFILTER, Shanghai Nasavel Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., Monarch Textiles, Zhejiang Anthonor Environmental Technology Co.,Ltd, Hongyuan Envirotech Co.,Ltd, Lenntech, Suzhou Kesa Environmental Protection Co.,Ltd and STREAM-TEX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polypropylene Needle Felt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non Woven Polypropylene Needle Felt
Micron Grade Polypropylene Needle Felt
Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Processing
Chemical Processing
Wastewater Treatment
Others
Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polypropylene Needle Felt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polypropylene Needle Felt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polypropylene Needle Felt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Polypropylene Needle Felt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Envirofiltech
TERUIFILTER
Shanghai Nasavel Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.
Monarch Textiles
Zhejiang Anthonor Environmental Technology Co.,Ltd
Hongyuan Envirotech Co.,Ltd
Lenntech
Suzhou Kesa Environmental Protection Co.,Ltd
STREAM-TEX
China Sunrise Machinery (CSM)
HL FILTER
Filtra Internationa
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polypropylene Needle Felt Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polypropylene Needle Felt Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polypropylene Needle Felt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polypropylene Needle Felt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polypropylene Needle Felt Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene Needle Felt Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polypropylene Needle Felt Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene Needle Fel
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications