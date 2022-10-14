Drymix Mortar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drymix Mortar in global, including the following market information:
Global Drymix Mortar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Drymix Mortar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Drymix Mortar companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drymix Mortar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Masonry Mortar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drymix Mortar include Sika, Saint-Gobain, Henkel, Mapei, Sto, Ardex, BASF, Baumit and Bostik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Drymix Mortar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drymix Mortar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Drymix Mortar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Masonry Mortar
Plastering Mortar
Floor Mortar
Global Drymix Mortar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Drymix Mortar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction industry
Home decoration industry
Others
Global Drymix Mortar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Drymix Mortar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Drymix Mortar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Drymix Mortar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Drymix Mortar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Drymix Mortar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sika
Saint-Gobain
Henkel
Mapei
Sto
Ardex
BASF
Baumit
Bostik
Caparol
Cemex
HB Fuller
Quick-mix
Dryvit Systems
Hanil Cement
CPI Mortars
Grupo Puma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drymix Mortar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Drymix Mortar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Drymix Mortar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Drymix Mortar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Drymix Mortar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Drymix Mortar Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Drymix Mortar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Drymix Mortar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Drymix Mortar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Drymix Mortar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Drymix Mortar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drymix Mortar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Drymix Mortar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drymix Mortar Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drymix Mortar Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drymix Mortar Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Drymix Mortar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Masonry Mortar
4.1.3 Plastering Mortar
