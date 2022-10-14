TPO Roofing Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of TPO Roofing Membrane in global, including the following market information:
Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five TPO Roofing Membrane companies in 2021 (%)
The global TPO Roofing Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1.2 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of TPO Roofing Membrane include GAF, Carlisle, Johns Manville, Firestone, Sika Group, Soprema Group, KOSTER, Oriental Yuhong and Protan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the TPO Roofing Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1.2 mm
1.5 mm
2.0 mm
Other
Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies TPO Roofing Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies TPO Roofing Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies TPO Roofing Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies TPO Roofing Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GAF
Carlisle
Johns Manville
Firestone
Sika Group
Soprema Group
KOSTER
Oriental Yuhong
Protan
Yuanda Hongyu
Versico
CKS
Fosroc
Hongyuan Waterproof
Green Shield
Custom Seal Roofing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 TPO Roofing Membrane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global TPO Roofing Membrane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global TPO Roofing Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global TPO Roofing Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global TPO Roofing Membrane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top TPO Roofing Membrane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global TPO Roofing Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global TPO Roofing Membrane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global TPO Roofing Membrane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global TPO Roofing Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 TPO Roofing Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers TPO Roofing Membrane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 TPO Roofing Membrane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 TPO Roofing Membrane Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 TPO Roofing Membrane Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and United States Membrane Roofing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Roofing Membrane System Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global and United States Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications