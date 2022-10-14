Global and United States Engineering Plastics Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Engineering Plastics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Engineering Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Engineering Plastics market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polyamide (PA)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Thermoplastic polyesters (PET/PBT)
Polyacetals (POM)
Fluoropolymers
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive & Transportation
Electrical & Electronics
Industrial & Machinery
Packaging
Consumer Appliances
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
BASF
Covestro
Celanese Corporation
Dupont
Solvay
LG Chem
Sabic
Evonik Industries
Lanxess
Mitsubishi Engineering
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Engineering Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Global Engineering Plastics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Engineering Plastics Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Engineering Plastics Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Engineering Plastics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Engineering Plastics Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Engineering Plastics Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Engineering Plastics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Engineering Plastics in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Engineering Plastics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Engineering Plastics Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Engineering Plastics Industry Trends
1.5.2 Engineering Plastics Market Drivers
1.5.3 Engineering Plastics Market Challenges
1.5.4 Engineering Plastics Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Engineering Plastics Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
2.1.2 Polyamide (PA)
2.1.3 Polycarbonate (PC)
2.1.4 Thermoplastic polyesters (PET/PBT)
2.1.5 Polyacetals (POM)
2.1.6 Fluoropolymers
2.1.7 Others
