Fluid Acrylic Paints Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fluid acrylics are good for many different ways of painting due to the runny or thin consistency characteristic. Fluids blend easily with all acrylic colors, and readily tint gels, mediums, gessoes and grounds. Fluid Acrylics are extremely versatile, and ideal for fine brushwork, glazing, staining, water media techniques and many more. Mix Fluid Acrylics with Airbrush Medium for airbrush application of artwork including textiles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluid Acrylic Paints in global, including the following market information:

Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Fluid Acrylic Paints companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fluid Acrylic Paints market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Student Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fluid Acrylic Paints include Liquitex, Golden Artist Colors, Daler-Rowney, Sennelier, Matisse, Lukas, Royal Talens, Da Vinci Paint and Pebeo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fluid Acrylic Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Student Grade

Artist Grade

Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Amateur Artist

Professional Artist

Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fluid Acrylic Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fluid Acrylic Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fluid Acrylic Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Fluid Acrylic Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Liquitex

Golden Artist Colors

Daler-Rowney

Sennelier

Matisse

Lukas

Royal Talens

Da Vinci Paint

Pebeo

Turner Colour Works

Acrylicos Vallejo

Decoart

M. Graham

Hebei Chinjoo Art Materials Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluid Acrylic Paints Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fluid Acrylic Paints Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fluid Acrylic Paints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluid Acrylic Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluid Acrylic Paints Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluid Acrylic Paints Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluid Acrylic Paints Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluid Acrylic Paints Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

