Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Research Report 2022
Biotechnological Enzyme market is segmented by players, region (country), by Drug Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biotechnological Enzyme market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Drug Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Drug Type
Hydrolases
Lyases
Isomerases
Ligases
Others
Segment by Application
Industrial Catalysts
Therapeutic Agents
Analytic Reagents
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Novozymes
North Carolina Biotechnology Center
Lumis Biotech
Zytex
AB Enzymes
EPYGEN LABS LLC.
Fermenta Biotech Limited
CPC Biotech
Nfinita Biotech Private Limited
MetGen
SYNKROMAX BIOTECH PVT LTD.
Biocatalysts Ltd.
Henkel AG & Co.
KGaA
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Drug Type
1.2.1 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size Growth Rate by Drug Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydrolases
1.2.3 Lyases
1.2.4 Isomerases
1.2.5 Ligases
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Catalysts
1.3.3 Therapeutic Agents
1.3.4 Analytic Reagents
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Biotechnological Enzyme Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Biotechnological Enzyme Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Biotechnological Enzyme Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Biotechnological Enzyme Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Biotechnological Enzyme Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Biotechnological Enzyme Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Biotechnological Enzyme Industry Trends
2.3.2 Biotechnological Enzyme Market Drivers
2.3.3 Biotechnological Enzyme Market Challenges
2.3.4 Biotechnological Enzyme Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Biotechnological Enzyme Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Biotechnological Enzyme Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
