Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rubber Polymer Sealing Rings are circular or doughnut-shaped rings generally molded from an elastomer. They are used mainly for sealing purposes. To ensure a tight seal over a wide range of pressure, temperature, and tolerance, the elastomer has to be thermally stable over the intended service temperature range, incompressible, but very flexible (deformable) to ensure a tight seal. It also has to withstand the mechanical pressure from the surrounding structure or by pressure transmitted through hydraulic fluids and, depending on the applications, it also has to have good oil, fuel and chemical resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring in global, including the following market information:

Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nitrile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring include NOK, SKF, TRP Polymer Solutions, PPE, Parker Hannifin, ERIKS, Flextron, Chengdu Shengbang Seals and Zhongding Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nitrile

EPDM

Chloroprene

Others

Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Industry

Electrical Equipment

Aerospace

Others

Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NOK

SKF

TRP Polymer Solutions

PPE

Parker Hannifin

ERIKS

Flextron

Chengdu Shengbang Seals

Zhongding Group

Shanxi Fenghang Technology

Qingdao Changyu Sealing

Ningbo Tip Rubber Technology

Zhejiang Fengmao Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rubber Polymer Sealing Ring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

