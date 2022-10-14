Global and United States Metabolomics Reagents Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Metabolomics Reagents market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metabolomics Reagents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Metabolomics Reagents market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Glycometabolism

Amino Acid Metabolism

Fatty Acid/Cholesterol Metabolism

Others

Segment by Application

Diabetes

Obesity

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

BioVision

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BD

Abbott

Kerafast

Beijing Strong Biotechnologies

Pointe Scientific

Luxcel Biosciences

Randox Laboratories Limited

Beijing Leadman Biochemistry

Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology

Shenzhen Lvshiyuan Biotechnology

BioSino

NITTO BOSEKI

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metabolomics Reagents Product Introduction

1.2 Global Metabolomics Reagents Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Metabolomics Reagents Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Metabolomics Reagents Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Metabolomics Reagents Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Metabolomics Reagents Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Metabolomics Reagents Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Metabolomics Reagents Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Metabolomics Reagents in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Metabolomics Reagents Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Metabolomics Reagents Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Metabolomics Reagents Industry Trends

1.5.2 Metabolomics Reagents Market Drivers

1.5.3 Metabolomics Reagents Market Challenges

1.5.4 Metabolomics Reagents Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Metabolomics Reagents Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glycometabolism

2.1.2 Amino Acid Metabolism

2.1.3 Fatty Acid/Cholesterol Metabolism

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Metabolomics Reagents Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Metabolomics Reagents

