2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol in global, including the following market information:
Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol include LANXESS and Kavya Pharma etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
98% Purity
99% Purity
Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Organic Synthesis
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Other
Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LANXESS
Kavya Pharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
