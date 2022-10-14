2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol include LANXESS and Kavya Pharma etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98% Purity

99% Purity

Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Organic Synthesis

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LANXESS

Kavya Pharma

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-tert-Butyl-5-methylphenol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

