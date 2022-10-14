Expanded Polystyrene Foam Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Expanded Polystyrene Foam in global, including the following market information:
Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Expanded Polystyrene Foam companies in 2021 (%)
The global Expanded Polystyrene Foam market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
White Expanded Polystyrene Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Expanded Polystyrene Foam include Nova chemicals, Sabic, Flinthill, Americas Styrenics, Rapac, Styropek USA, Styrochem, RTP company and NexKemia Petrochemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Expanded Polystyrene Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
White Expanded Polystyrene Foam
Grey Expanded Polystyrene Foam
Black Expanded Polystyrene Foam
Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Building and Construction
Packaging
Others
Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Expanded Polystyrene Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Expanded Polystyrene Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Expanded Polystyrene Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Expanded Polystyrene Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nova chemicals
Sabic
Flinthill
Americas Styrenics
Rapac
Styropek USA
Styrochem
RTP company
NexKemia Petrochemicals
Foam concept 2000
Ravago
Polioles
BASF
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Expanded Polystyrene Foam Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Expanded Polystyrene Foam Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Expanded Polystyrene Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Expanded Polystyrene Foam Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Expanded Polystyrene Foam Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expanded Polystyrene Foam Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Expanded Polystyrene Foam Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expanded Polystyrene Foa
