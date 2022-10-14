Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Above 0.1mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film include PPI Adhesive Products, Dupont, Teijin, SKC, Sumitomo Chemical, Polyonics, 3M, Kolon Plastics and SASA Polyester Industry and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Above 0.1mm
Below 0.1mm
Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electric and Electronic
Chemical
Packaging
Others
Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PPI Adhesive Products
Dupont
Teijin
SKC
Sumitomo Chemical
Polyonics
3M
Kolon Plastics
SASA Polyester Industry
Toray Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) Film Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications