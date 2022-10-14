Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract obtained from the leaves of the plant, is high in plant insulin.It anti-diabetic effects when consumed by humans in the form of dietary supplements, juices or teas.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.05 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract include Vital Herbs, Shaanxi Yi An Biological Technology, Shaanxi Herbchem Biological, Staherb Natural Ingredients, Vidya Herbs, Ambe Phytoextracts, Bio Actives Japan Corporation, Optimum Herbal Extracts and Sanat Products and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.05
0.1
0.2
Others
Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharma and Healthcare
Food Additives
Others
Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vital Herbs
Shaanxi Yi An Biological Technology
Shaanxi Herbchem Biological
Staherb Natural Ingredients
Vidya Herbs
Ambe Phytoextracts
Bio Actives Japan Corporation
Optimum Herbal Extracts
Sanat Products
SUNTREE (Xiamen)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Banaba Corosolic Acid Extract Companies
3.8
