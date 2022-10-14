Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dimethyl carbonate Solvent is an organic compound that can be thought of as the dimethyl ester of carbonic acid. It is a flammable clear liquid with a boiling point of 90?C, insoluble in water, and can be used as a methylating reagent. Dimethyl carbonate is less toxic and biodegradable than other methylating reagents, such as methyl iodide and dimethyl sulfate.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent in global, including the following market information:

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent include Sabic, LOTTE, Mitsubishi Chemical, UBE, Shida Shenghua, Tongling Jintai Chemical, Shandong Wells Chemicals, Hi-tech Spring and Shandong Depu Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Battery Grade

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polycarbonate

Battery Solvent

Pesticide

Others

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sabic

LOTTE

Mitsubishi Chemical

UBE

Shida Shenghua

Tongling Jintai Chemical

Shandong Wells Chemicals

Hi-tech Spring

Shandong Depu Chemical

CNSG Anhui Redsifang

Liaoning Oxiranchem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dimethyl Carbonate Solvent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dimethyl

