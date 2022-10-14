Structural Spacer Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Structural spacer tape is a high quality structural glazing spacer tape. It is coated on both sides with high tack acrylic adhesive with blue filmic liner for easy release. It has an open cell structure to allow curing of structural silicones on all sides of the joint.It is designed to give a specific gap thickness for structural silicone in structural glazing systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Structural Spacer Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Structural Spacer Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-structural-spacer-tape-forecast-2022-2028-928

Global Structural Spacer Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Structural Spacer Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Structural Spacer Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Double Sided Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Structural Spacer Tape include 3M, Avery Dennison, Tesa SE, Scapa Industrial, Saint-Gobain, Sika, Adhesives Research, Ajit Industries Private Limited and Capital Tape, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Structural Spacer Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Structural Spacer Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Structural Spacer Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Double Sided

Single Sided

Global Structural Spacer Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Structural Spacer Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Package

Other

Global Structural Spacer Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Structural Spacer Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Structural Spacer Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Structural Spacer Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Structural Spacer Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Structural Spacer Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Avery Dennison

Tesa SE

Scapa Industrial

Saint-Gobain

Sika

Adhesives Research

Ajit Industries Private Limited

Capital Tape

Tremco

Norton

Qualitape

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-structural-spacer-tape-forecast-2022-2028-928

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Structural Spacer Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Structural Spacer Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Structural Spacer Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Structural Spacer Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Structural Spacer Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Structural Spacer Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Structural Spacer Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Structural Spacer Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Structural Spacer Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Structural Spacer Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Structural Spacer Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Structural Spacer Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Structural Spacer Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Spacer Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Structural Spacer Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Structural Spacer Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-structural-spacer-tape-forecast-2022-2028-928

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Structural Glazing Spacer Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications