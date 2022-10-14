Biofilm Removal Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Biofilms are complex matrixes composed of many different molecules such as polysaccharides, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids (DNA and RNA). DNA in form of external DNA (eDNA) has an important role in the early formation of the biofilm as a major component for initial bacterial attachment to surfaces and the subsequent early phase of biofilm development.Biofilm removal products are able to degrade DNA in polymer matrices produced by microbial communities and disperse pre/post biofilms, effectively eliminating stubborn biofilms in environments such as food, industrial or medical.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biofilm Removal Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Biofilm Removal Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biofilm Removal Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Biofilm Removal Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biofilm Removal Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Neutral Biofilm Removal Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biofilm Removal Products include Steris, 3M, NCH(Chem-Aqua), Whiteley Corporation, Realco(Realzyme), Vink Chemicals, Alconox, SpaCare and Sterilex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biofilm Removal Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biofilm Removal Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Biofilm Removal Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Neutral Biofilm Removal Products
Alkaline Biofilm Removal Products
Acid Biofilm Removal Products
Global Biofilm Removal Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Biofilm Removal Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Food & Beverage
Medical
Daily Cleaning
Others
Global Biofilm Removal Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Biofilm Removal Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biofilm Removal Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biofilm Removal Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biofilm Removal Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Biofilm Removal Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Steris
3M
NCH(Chem-Aqua)
Whiteley Corporation
Realco(Realzyme)
Vink Chemicals
Alconox
SpaCare
Sterilex
Sanosil AG
ProNatural Brands
c-Lecta
Unleash Organics
Ascalon International
D2D Water Solutions
Ruhof
Ahh-some
Pure-Spa
Shandong Retouch Wash and Sterilize Technology Co.,Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biofilm Removal Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biofilm Removal Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biofilm Removal Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biofilm Removal Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biofilm Removal Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biofilm Removal Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biofilm Removal Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biofilm Removal Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biofilm Removal Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biofilm Removal Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biofilm Removal Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biofilm Removal Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biofilm Removal Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biofilm Removal Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biofilm Removal Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biofilm Removal Products Companies
4 S
