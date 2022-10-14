Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ceramic foundry bauxite sand, also known as ceramic foundry sand, fused ceramic sand, etc., is an artificial foundry sand mainly composed of Al2O3. Ceramic foundry bauxite sand is a spherical bauxite sand made by melting bauxite in an electric arc furnace and then through high pressure blowing, screening , etc.It has high refractoriness and low thermal expansion rate and is considered a good substitute for chromite sand, zircon sand, fused silica sand, and even silica sand. It is used in precision casting, resin coated sand, and shell mold casting and so on.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand in global, including the following market information:
Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 70 mesh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand include Saint Gobain, Chesapeake Specialty Products, Chemours, Hari Om Industries, Samarth Magna Group, Kupper Corporation, Sinocean Industrial Limited, SEPPE Technologies and Henan ZG Industrial Products Co. Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Market, by Particle Size, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Particle Size, 2021 (%)
Below 70 mesh
70-100 mesh
100-120 mesh
120-200 mesh
Above 200 mesh
Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Core Casting
Mold Casting
Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint Gobain
Chesapeake Specialty Products
Chemours
Hari Om Industries
Samarth Magna Group
Kupper Corporation
Sinocean Industrial Limited
SEPPE Technologies
Henan ZG Industrial Products Co. Ltd.
Luoyang Sanyi Refractory Co., Ltd.
Luoyang Kailin Foundry Material Co. Ltd
Gongyi Yuanyang Ceramsite Co.,Ltd
Henan Sicheng Abrasives Tech Co., Ltd
Zhengzhou Haixu Abrasives Co.,Ltd
Eastking Industrial Limited
Xinmi Wanli Industry Development Co., Ltd.
Zhengzhou Zhengtong Abrasive Import&Export Co.,Ltd
Luoyang Ruiyu Ceramic Sand Co.,Ltd.
Shenghuo New Material Technology Co., Ltd
Henan Ruishi Renewable Resources Group Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Particle Size
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ceramic Foundry Bauxite Sand Companies
3.8.2 Lis
