Global and United States Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

TPO

 

PVC

EPDM

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

GAF

Bauder

IKO

Duro-Last

Johns Manville

Firestone Building Products

Carlisle SynTec Systems

BMI Icopal

Axter

Eagle Insulations

Sika Sarnafil

Flex Membrane International

Fatra

Versico

Bailey Atlantic

Mule-Hide

Seaman (FiberTite)

Imper

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Product Introduction
1.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Single-Ply Membrane Roofing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Industry Trends
1.5.2 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Drivers
1.5.3 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Challenges
1.5.4 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 TPO
2.1.2 PVC
2.1.3 EPDM
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size by Type
 

 

