Global and United States Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Single-Ply Membrane Roofing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
TPO
PVC
EPDM
Others
Segment by Application
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
GAF
Bauder
IKO
Duro-Last
Johns Manville
Firestone Building Products
Carlisle SynTec Systems
BMI Icopal
Axter
Eagle Insulations
Sika Sarnafil
Flex Membrane International
Fatra
Versico
Bailey Atlantic
Mule-Hide
Seaman (FiberTite)
Imper
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Product Introduction
1.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Single-Ply Membrane Roofing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Industry Trends
1.5.2 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Drivers
1.5.3 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Challenges
1.5.4 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Segment by Type
2.2 Global Single-Ply Membrane Roofing Market Size by Type
