Oily Acrylic Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oily Acrylic Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Oily Acrylic Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oily Acrylic Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oily Acrylic Resin include KAMSONS, Sun Polymers, Astra Chemtech Private Limited, Synpol Products Private Limited, Ecokem Technologies Private Limited, Suyog Polymers, Hitech Industries FZE, Anderson Development and Nouryon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oily Acrylic Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid

Liquid

Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesive

Paint Layer

Composite Material

Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oily Acrylic Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oily Acrylic Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oily Acrylic Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Oily Acrylic Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

KAMSONS

Sun Polymers

Astra Chemtech Private Limited

Synpol Products Private Limited

Ecokem Technologies Private Limited

Suyog Polymers

Hitech Industries FZE

Anderson Development

Nouryon

Arkema

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oily Acrylic Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oily Acrylic Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oily Acrylic Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oily Acrylic Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oily Acrylic Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oily Acrylic Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oily Acrylic Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oily Acrylic Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Siz

