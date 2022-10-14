Oily Acrylic Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oily Acrylic Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Oily Acrylic Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oily Acrylic Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oily Acrylic Resin include KAMSONS, Sun Polymers, Astra Chemtech Private Limited, Synpol Products Private Limited, Ecokem Technologies Private Limited, Suyog Polymers, Hitech Industries FZE, Anderson Development and Nouryon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oily Acrylic Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solid
Liquid
Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adhesive
Paint Layer
Composite Material
Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oily Acrylic Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oily Acrylic Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oily Acrylic Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Oily Acrylic Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
KAMSONS
Sun Polymers
Astra Chemtech Private Limited
Synpol Products Private Limited
Ecokem Technologies Private Limited
Suyog Polymers
Hitech Industries FZE
Anderson Development
Nouryon
Arkema
BASF
Dow Chemical Company
Evonik Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oily Acrylic Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oily Acrylic Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oily Acrylic Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oily Acrylic Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oily Acrylic Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oily Acrylic Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oily Acrylic Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oily Acrylic Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oily Acrylic Resin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Oily Acrylic Resin Market Siz
