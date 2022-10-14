Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fiber Cement Board is a building material used to cover the exterior of a building in both commercial and domestic applications. Fiber cement is a composite material made of sand, cement and cellulose fibers. It is widely used in both commercial and residential applications. Low density is generally used for low-grade building ceiling partitions and other parts, medium density is generally used For mid-range building partition wall ceilings,and the deformation coefficient of medium and low-density products is smaller.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board in global, including the following market information:
Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultra-thin Board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board include James Hardie, Etex Group, Cembrit, Elementia, Everest Industries, Hong Leong Industries, HeaderBoard Building, Soben Board and SCG Building Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ultra-thin Board
Conventional Board
Thick Board
Ultra-thick Board
Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
James Hardie
Etex Group
Cembrit
Elementia
Everest Industries
Hong Leong Industries
HeaderBoard Building
Soben Board
SCG Building Materials
Kmew
Nichiha
China Conch Venture
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medium and Low Density Fiber Cement Board Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
