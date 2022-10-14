Cumin Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cumin Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Cumin Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cumin Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Cumin Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cumin Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cumin Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cumin Extract include Ozone, Botanic Healthcare, Supreem Pharmaceuticals Mysore, Natural Solution, Mane KANCOR, Bio Actives, Akay Spiceuticals, Berje and CCGB and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cumin Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cumin Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cumin Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cumin Oil

Cumin Extract Powder

Global Cumin Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cumin Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Pharmaceutical

Other

Global Cumin Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cumin Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cumin Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cumin Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cumin Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Cumin Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ozone

Botanic Healthcare

Supreem Pharmaceuticals Mysore

Natural Solution

Mane KANCOR

Bio Actives

Akay Spiceuticals

Berje

CCGB

Yongyuan Biology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cumin Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cumin Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cumin Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cumin Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cumin Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cumin Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cumin Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cumin Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cumin Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cumin Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cumin Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cumin Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cumin Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cumin Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cumin Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cumin Extract Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cumin Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Cumin Oil

4.1.3 Cumin Extract Powder



