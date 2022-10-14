Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transmission Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids include TotalEnergies, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP PLC, FUCHS Petrolub SE, Valvoline Inc., Repsol S.A., China National Petroleum Corporation and Kluber Lubrication GmBH and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transmission Oil

Brake Fluid

Battery Coolant

Synthetic Grease

Others

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TotalEnergies

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BP PLC

FUCHS Petrolub SE

Valvoline Inc.

Repsol S.A.

China National Petroleum Corporation

Kluber Lubrication GmBH

Chevron Corporation

