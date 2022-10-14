UV-LED Curable Ink Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of UV-LED Curable Ink in global, including the following market information:

Global UV-LED Curable Ink Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global UV-LED Curable Ink Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five UV-LED Curable Ink companies in 2021 (%)

The global UV-LED Curable Ink market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Offset Printing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UV-LED Curable Ink include Toyo Ink Group, T&K Toka Corporation, Flint Group, NUtec Digital Ink, HKHR Tech, High Tech Scientific Corp, Kao Collins, Avery Dennison Digital Ink and Bordeaux Digital PrintInk, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the UV-LED Curable Ink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UV-LED Curable Ink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global UV-LED Curable Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Offset Printing

Flexo Printing

Digital Printing

Global UV-LED Curable Ink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global UV-LED Curable Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Package

Print

Others

Global UV-LED Curable Ink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global UV-LED Curable Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UV-LED Curable Ink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UV-LED Curable Ink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies UV-LED Curable Ink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies UV-LED Curable Ink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toyo Ink Group

T&K Toka Corporation

Flint Group

NUtec Digital Ink

HKHR Tech

High Tech Scientific Corp

Kao Collins

Avery Dennison Digital Ink

Bordeaux Digital PrintInk

Squid Ink

Huizhou Jinfuqi Industry

Shenzhen Dahe Ink Technology

Zhengzhou Yixiang Environmental Protection Technology

Guangzhou Taoyi Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UV-LED Curable Ink Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UV-LED Curable Ink Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UV-LED Curable Ink Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UV-LED Curable Ink Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UV-LED Curable Ink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global UV-LED Curable Ink Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UV-LED Curable Ink Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UV-LED Curable Ink Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UV-LED Curable Ink Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global UV-LED Curable Ink Sales by Companies

3.5 Global UV-LED Curable Ink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV-LED Curable Ink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers UV-LED Curable Ink Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV-LED Curable Ink Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV-LED Curable Ink Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV-LED Curable Ink Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global UV-LED Curable Ink Market Siz

