Hologram Foils Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hologram Foils in global, including the following market information:

Global Hologram Foils Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hologram Foils Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Hologram Foils companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hologram Foils market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Holographic Hot Stamping Foil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hologram Foils include Light Logics, K Laser, Henan Foils, PPF Foil, Univacco Foils, Ahead Optoelectronics, Murata Kimpaku, Gojo Paper MFG and Katini, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hologram Foils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hologram Foils Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Hologram Foils Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Holographic Hot Stamping Foil

Holographic Narrow Cold Foil

Holographic Composite Foil

Global Hologram Foils Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Hologram Foils Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Printing

Package

Others

Global Hologram Foils Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Hologram Foils Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hologram Foils revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hologram Foils revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hologram Foils sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Hologram Foils sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Light Logics

K Laser

Henan Foils

PPF Foil

Univacco Foils

Ahead Optoelectronics

Murata Kimpaku

Gojo Paper MFG

Katini

Vrijdag Premium Printing

Inmold

Inter Films India

Dreyer Kliche

Giusto Manetti Battiloro

Hisec Packaging

Kurz

Blockfoil

