Hologram Foils Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hologram Foils in global, including the following market information:
Global Hologram Foils Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hologram Foils Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Hologram Foils companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hologram Foils market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Holographic Hot Stamping Foil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hologram Foils include Light Logics, K Laser, Henan Foils, PPF Foil, Univacco Foils, Ahead Optoelectronics, Murata Kimpaku, Gojo Paper MFG and Katini, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hologram Foils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hologram Foils Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Hologram Foils Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Holographic Hot Stamping Foil
Holographic Narrow Cold Foil
Holographic Composite Foil
Global Hologram Foils Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Hologram Foils Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Printing
Package
Others
Global Hologram Foils Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Hologram Foils Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hologram Foils revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hologram Foils revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hologram Foils sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Hologram Foils sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Light Logics
K Laser
Henan Foils
PPF Foil
Univacco Foils
Ahead Optoelectronics
Murata Kimpaku
Gojo Paper MFG
Katini
Vrijdag Premium Printing
Inmold
Inter Films India
Dreyer Kliche
Giusto Manetti Battiloro
Hisec Packaging
Kurz
Blockfoil
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hologram Foils Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hologram Foils Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hologram Foils Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hologram Foils Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hologram Foils Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hologram Foils Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hologram Foils Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hologram Foils Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hologram Foils Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hologram Foils Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hologram Foils Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hologram Foils Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hologram Foils Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hologram Foils Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hologram Foils Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hologram Foils Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hologram Foils Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Holographic Hot Stamping Foil
