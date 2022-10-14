Global and United States Mold Steel Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Mold Steel market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mold Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Mold Steel market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Cold Work Die Steel
Hot Work Die Steel
Plastic Mould Steel
Segment by Application
Construction Industry
Industrial Equipment
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
ASSAB GROUP
Daido Steel
Hitachi Metals
Arcelor Group
Aubert & Duval
Kind & Co.
Nachi
Schmiede Werke Grfiditz
Sanyo Special Steel
Nippon Koshuha Steel
Kalyani Carpenter
Voestalpine
Baosteel
East Tool & Die
Fushun Special Steel AG
Ellwood Specialty Metals
Crucible Industries
Finkl Steel
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mold Steel Product Introduction
1.2 Global Mold Steel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Mold Steel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Mold Steel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Mold Steel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Mold Steel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Mold Steel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Mold Steel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Mold Steel in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Mold Steel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Mold Steel Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Mold Steel Industry Trends
1.5.2 Mold Steel Market Drivers
1.5.3 Mold Steel Market Challenges
1.5.4 Mold Steel Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Mold Steel Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Cold Work Die Steel
2.1.2 Hot Work Die Steel
2.1.3 Plastic Mould Steel
2.2 Global Mold Steel Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Mold Steel Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Mold Steel Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Mold Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 United State
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications