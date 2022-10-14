Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Piezoelectric jet dispensing valve uses the characteristics of piezoelectric materials to generate mechanical force through voltage. When the piezoelectric material below is charged, the valve opens; when the piezoelectric material above is charged, the valve closes. Because the space for opening and closing the valve is extremely small and the operating frequency is extremely high, it can eject a very small amount of liquid material at high speed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves in global, including the following market information:

Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Jet Frequency 500Hz Below Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves include TECHCON, Nordson ASYMTEK, VERMES Microdispensing GmbH, Fisnar, Marco Systemanalysis und Entwicklung Gmb, Essemtec, Lerner Systems, DELO and SSI (Samurai Spirit), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Jet Frequency 500Hz Below

Jet Frequency 500-1000Hz

Jet Frequency 1000-1500Hz

Jet Frequency 1500Hz Above

Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Acoustics

Optics

Semiconductor

Vehicle Electronics

Photovoltaic

New Energy Battery

Flexible Circuit Board

LED Display

Others

Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TECHCON

Nordson ASYMTEK

VERMES Microdispensing GmbH

Fisnar

Marco Systemanalysis und Entwicklung Gmb

Essemtec

Lerner Systems

DELO

SSI (Samurai Spirit)

Fritsch

Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group)

GK-PRETECH

Mingsai Android Technology

SZLKTE

Axxon Automation

ASONG

Beijing Paihe Technology

Auosertech

ZhuoZhao Technology

MAIWEITE TECHNOLOGY

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piezo Actuated Jet Dispensing Valves Players in Globa

