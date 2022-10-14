Flexible Couplings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Using rubber or plastic materials will accommodate some misalignment while providing vibration dampening. Elastomeric types of couplings are capable of also providing shock absorption. A popular design is the jaw coupling. A metallic component goes on either end of the shafts to be connected and the elastomer fits between them.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible Couplings in global, including the following market information:
Global Flexible Couplings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flexible Couplings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Flexible Couplings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flexible Couplings market was valued at 1650.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2596.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Jaw Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flexible Couplings include Siemens, Regal Rexnord, Dodge, Altra Industrial Motion, KTR, SKF, VULKAN, Voith and LORD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flexible Couplings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flexible Couplings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flexible Couplings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Jaw Type
Gear Type
Tire Type
Dowel Pin Type
Other Type
Global Flexible Couplings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flexible Couplings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pumps
Fans/Blowers
Compressors
Mixers
Conveyors
Dynamo
Ship
Mining
Transportation
Other Type
Global Flexible Couplings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flexible Couplings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flexible Couplings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flexible Couplings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flexible Couplings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Flexible Couplings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
Regal Rexnord
Dodge
Altra Industrial Motion
KTR
SKF
VULKAN
Voith
LORD
The Timken
REICH
KWD
John Crane
Renold
Tsubakimoto Chain
R+W Coupling
WHZT
Baitou Huashuo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flexible Couplings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flexible Couplings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flexible Couplings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flexible Couplings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flexible Couplings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flexible Couplings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flexible Couplings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flexible Couplings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flexible Couplings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flexible Couplings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flexible Couplings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible Couplings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flexible Couplings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Couplings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexible Couplings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible Couplings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flexible Couplings Market Siz
