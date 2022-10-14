MR Fluid (MRF) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Magnetorheological (MR) fluids are a class of smart materials whose yield stress increases considerably in the presence of externally applied magnetic field. MR Fluids consist of magnetic (typically iron) particles in a carrier fluid. In the presence of a magnetic field, the micron-sized particles link and change the fluid to a semi-solid in milliseconds. When the magnetic field is removed, the fluid just as quickly reverts back to its natural free-flowing state. Furthermore, the degree to which the fluid changes to a semi-solid is proportional to the strength of the magnetic field, giving the fluid infinite controllability and precision.
This report contains market size and forecasts of MR Fluid (MRF) in global, including the following market information:
Global MR Fluid (MRF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global MR Fluid (MRF) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Liter)
Global top five MR Fluid (MRF) companies in 2021 (%)
The global MR Fluid (MRF) market was valued at 70 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 131 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrocarbon Oil MRF Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of MR Fluid (MRF) include Lord Corporation, QED Technologies International, Liquids Research Limited, Arus MR Tech and CK Materials Lab, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the MR Fluid (MRF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MR Fluid (MRF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Liter)
Global MR Fluid (MRF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydrocarbon Oil MRF
Silicon Oil MRF
Global MR Fluid (MRF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Liter)
Global MR Fluid (MRF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Aerospace and Defense
Industrial
Others
Global MR Fluid (MRF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Liter)
Global MR Fluid (MRF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies MR Fluid (MRF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies MR Fluid (MRF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies MR Fluid (MRF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Liter)
Key companies MR Fluid (MRF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lord Corporation
QED Technologies International
Liquids Research Limited
Arus MR Tech
CK Materials Lab
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 MR Fluid (MRF) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global MR Fluid (MRF) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global MR Fluid (MRF) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global MR Fluid (MRF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global MR Fluid (MRF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global MR Fluid (MRF) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top MR Fluid (MRF) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global MR Fluid (MRF) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global MR Fluid (MRF) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global MR Fluid (MRF) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global MR Fluid (MRF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MR Fluid (MRF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers MR Fluid (MRF) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MR Fluid (MRF) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 MR Fluid (MRF) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MR Fluid (MRF) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global MR Fluid (MRF) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hydrocarbon Oil MRF
4
