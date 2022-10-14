Rice Husk Silica Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rice Husk Silica are an alternative to traditional silica. The combustion of rice husks produces rice husk ash, which is mainly composed of silica. High-purity silica can be produced by controlled combustion after acid treatment. Rice husk silica is mainly used in tires, industrial rubber, paints and coatings, animal feed and personal care.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice Husk Silica in global, including the following market information:
Global Rice Husk Silica Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rice Husk Silica Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Rice Husk Silica companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rice Husk Silica market was valued at 494.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 794 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Highly Dispersible Silica Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rice Husk Silica include Wadham Energy, Yihai Kerry, Agrilectric Power, Oryzasil, SRP Industries, Jiangxi Jinkang Advanced Material, Chunhuaqiushi, Anhui Evosil Nanomaterials Technology and Green Silica Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rice Husk Silica manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rice Husk Silica Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rice Husk Silica Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Highly Dispersible Silica
Easy Dispersible Silica
Global Rice Husk Silica Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rice Husk Silica Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tires
Industrial Rubber
Paints and Coatings
Animal Feed Ingredients
Personal Care
Others
Global Rice Husk Silica Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Rice Husk Silica Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rice Husk Silica revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rice Husk Silica revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rice Husk Silica sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Rice Husk Silica sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Wadham Energy
Yihai Kerry
Agrilectric Power
Oryzasil
SRP Industries
Jiangxi Jinkang Advanced Material
Chunhuaqiushi
Anhui Evosil Nanomaterials Technology
Green Silica Group
BSB Nanotechnology
Jiangsu Han Fang Technology
Brisil
Novosilgreen
EKASIL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rice Husk Silica Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rice Husk Silica Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rice Husk Silica Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rice Husk Silica Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rice Husk Silica Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rice Husk Silica Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rice Husk Silica Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rice Husk Silica Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rice Husk Silica Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rice Husk Silica Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rice Husk Silica Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rice Husk Silica Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rice Husk Silica Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rice Husk Silica Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rice Husk Silica Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rice Husk Silica Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rice Husk Silica Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
