Rice Husk Silica Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rice Husk Silica are an alternative to traditional silica. The combustion of rice husks produces rice husk ash, which is mainly composed of silica. High-purity silica can be produced by controlled combustion after acid treatment. Rice husk silica is mainly used in tires, industrial rubber, paints and coatings, animal feed and personal care.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice Husk Silica in global, including the following market information:

Global Rice Husk Silica Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rice Husk Silica Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Rice Husk Silica companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rice Husk Silica market was valued at 494.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 794 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Highly Dispersible Silica Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rice Husk Silica include Wadham Energy, Yihai Kerry, Agrilectric Power, Oryzasil, SRP Industries, Jiangxi Jinkang Advanced Material, Chunhuaqiushi, Anhui Evosil Nanomaterials Technology and Green Silica Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rice Husk Silica manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rice Husk Silica Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rice Husk Silica Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Highly Dispersible Silica

Easy Dispersible Silica

Global Rice Husk Silica Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rice Husk Silica Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tires

Industrial Rubber

Paints and Coatings

Animal Feed Ingredients

Personal Care

Others

Global Rice Husk Silica Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Rice Husk Silica Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rice Husk Silica revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rice Husk Silica revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rice Husk Silica sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Rice Husk Silica sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wadham Energy

Yihai Kerry

Agrilectric Power

Oryzasil

SRP Industries

Jiangxi Jinkang Advanced Material

Chunhuaqiushi

Anhui Evosil Nanomaterials Technology

Green Silica Group

BSB Nanotechnology

Jiangsu Han Fang Technology

Brisil

Novosilgreen

EKASIL

