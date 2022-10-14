Fluorene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fluorene or 9H-fluorene is an organic compound with the formula (C6H4)2CH2. It forms white crystals that exhibit a characteristic, aromatic odor similar to that of naphthalene.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorene in global, including the following market information:
Global Fluorene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fluorene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Fluorene companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fluorene market was valued at 103.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 70 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Refined Fluorene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fluorene include JFE Chemical Corporation, Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing, Baoshun, Sinochem Group, DEZA a. s., Shandong Gude Chemical, Xiaoyi Jinjing Chemical, Zoucheng Qifa Chemical and Ansteel and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fluorene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fluorene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fluorene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Refined Fluorene
Industrial Fluorene
Global Fluorene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fluorene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductor and Electronics
Pharma
Biotech
Medical
Others
Global Fluorene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Fluorene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fluorene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fluorene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fluorene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Fluorene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JFE Chemical Corporation
Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing
Baoshun
Sinochem Group
DEZA a. s.
Shandong Gude Chemical
Xiaoyi Jinjing Chemical
Zoucheng Qifa Chemical
Ansteel
An'shan Luhai Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fluorene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fluorene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fluorene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fluorene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fluorene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fluorene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fluorene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fluorene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fluorene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fluorene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fluorene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluorene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fluorene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Refined Fluorene
4.1.3 Industrial Fluorene
4.2 By Type – Global Fluorene Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type –
