Global and United States GPS IC Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

GPS IC market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GPS IC market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the GPS IC market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

SIRF

MTK

MSTAR

Others

Segment by Application

Voice-Guided Navigation

Tracking and Tracing

Location-Enabled Search

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Texas Instruments

MediaTek

CSR

Maxim Integrated Products

RF Micro Devices

Analog Devices

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 GPS IC Product Introduction

1.2 Global GPS IC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global GPS IC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global GPS IC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States GPS IC Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States GPS IC Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States GPS IC Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 GPS IC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States GPS IC in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of GPS IC Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 GPS IC Market Dynamics

1.5.1 GPS IC Industry Trends

1.5.2 GPS IC Market Drivers

1.5.3 GPS IC Market Challenges

1.5.4 GPS IC Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 GPS IC Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 SIRF

2.1.2 MTK

2.1.3 MSTAR

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global GPS IC Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global GPS IC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global GPS IC Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global GPS IC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States GPS IC Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States GPS IC Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 &

