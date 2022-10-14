Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE or UHMW), is a kind of thermoplastic polyethylene chemical materials, which has high molecular weight over 1.5millon as usual. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene offers a unique combination of wear and corrosion resistance, low friction surface, and impact strength.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) in global, including the following market information:

Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) market was valued at 990.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1815 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Range Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) include Celanese, Braskem, KPIC, Shanghai Lianle, Zhongke Xinxing, Lyondellbasell, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, DSM and Asahi Kasei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Range

Medium Range

High Range

Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

UHMWPE Sheets

Extrude Irregular Products

Lithium Battery Diaphragm

UHMWPE Fiber

Medical

Others

Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Celanese

Braskem

KPIC

Shanghai Lianle

Zhongke Xinxing

Lyondellbasell

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

DSM

Asahi Kasei

Mitsui Chemicals

Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Glo

