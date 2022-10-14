Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE or UHMW), is a kind of thermoplastic polyethylene chemical materials, which has high molecular weight over 1.5millon as usual. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene offers a unique combination of wear and corrosion resistance, low friction surface, and impact strength.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) in global, including the following market information:
Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) market was valued at 990.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1815 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Range Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) include Celanese, Braskem, KPIC, Shanghai Lianle, Zhongke Xinxing, Lyondellbasell, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, DSM and Asahi Kasei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Range
Medium Range
High Range
Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
UHMWPE Sheets
Extrude Irregular Products
Lithium Battery Diaphragm
UHMWPE Fiber
Medical
Others
Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Celanese
Braskem
KPIC
Shanghai Lianle
Zhongke Xinxing
Lyondellbasell
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
DSM
Asahi Kasei
Mitsui Chemicals
Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultra-high Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
