Display Panel Power Management Chip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Display Panel Power Management Chip in global, including the following market information:
Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Display Panel Power Management Chip companies in 2021 (%)
The global Display Panel Power Management Chip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PMIC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Display Panel Power Management Chip include Infineon, Qualcomm, ON Semi, NXP, Maxim Integrated, Dialog Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba and Analog Devices, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Display Panel Power Management Chip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PMIC
Level Shift
Others
Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Smart Phone
Smart Wear
Tablet PC
Notebook Computer
High Definition Television
Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Display Panel Power Management Chip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Display Panel Power Management Chip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Display Panel Power Management Chip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Display Panel Power Management Chip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Infineon
Qualcomm
ON Semi
NXP
Maxim Integrated
Dialog Semiconductor
STMicroelectronics
Toshiba
Analog Devices
Power Integrations
ROHM
MediaTek Inc.
Microchip
Skyworks
Renesas
Chipone Technology
Richtek Technology Corporation
Novatek
Global Mixed-mode Technology
New Vision Microelectronics
Silergy
Anax Technology Corpration
Beijing ESWIN Technology Group
Lowpowersemi Conductor
Texas Instruments
Cypress Semiconductor
On-Bright Electronics
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Display Panel Power Management Chip Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Display Panel Power Management Chip Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Display Panel Power Management Chip Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Display Panel Power Management Chip Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Display Panel Power Management Chip Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Display Panel Power Management Chip Players in Global Market
