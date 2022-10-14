Deuterium Oxide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Deuterium oxide (CAS 7789-20-0), also known as heavy water or deuterium water, is the compound of oxygen and the heavy isotope of hydrogen, namely deuterium. It is called heavy water because its density is greater than HO and its chemical formula is DO. Deuterium contains a neutron and proton in its nucleus, which makes it twice as heavy as protium (hydrogen), which contains only one proton. Deuterium oxide is colorless and odorless liquid in normal temperature and pressure. Compared to ordinary water, its chemical characteristic is relatively inactive with specific gravity of 1.10775 (25 ), melting/freezing point of 3.82 , and boiling point of 101.42 . The hydrogen bond strength and degree of association between heavy water molecules are both stronger than that of ordinary water molecules.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Deuterium Oxide in global

Global top five Deuterium Oxide companies in 2021

The global Deuterium Oxide market was valued at 52 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 78 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global key manufacturers of Deuterium Oxide include Isowater, Heavy Water Board (HWB), deutraMed Inc and Mesbah Energy, etc.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Deuterium Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

