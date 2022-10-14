Global and United States Sports Nutritional Supplements Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Sports Nutritional Supplements market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Nutritional Supplements market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Sports Nutritional Supplements market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Powders
Ready-to-drink
Creatine
Whey
Others
Segment by Application
Supermarket
Online stores
Retail outlets
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Clif Bar
Glanbia Nutritionals
GlaxoSmithKline
Herbalife
GNC
PacificHealth Laboratories
PowerBar
ProAction
Reflex Nutrition
Science in Sports
Universal Nutrition
Ultimate Nutrition
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sports Nutritional Supplements Product Introduction
1.2 Global Sports Nutritional Supplements Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Sports Nutritional Supplements Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Sports Nutritional Supplements Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Sports Nutritional Supplements Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Sports Nutritional Supplements Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Sports Nutritional Supplements Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Sports Nutritional Supplements Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sports Nutritional Supplements in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sports Nutritional Supplements Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Sports Nutritional Supplements Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Sports Nutritional Supplements Industry Trends
1.5.2 Sports Nutritional Supplements Market Drivers
1.5.3 Sports Nutritional Supplements Market Challenges
1.5.4 Sports Nutritional Supplements Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Sports Nutritional Supplements Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Powders
2.1.2 Ready-to-drink
2.1.3 Creatine
2.1.4 Whey
