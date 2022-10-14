mmWave Radar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of mmWave Radar in global, including the following market information:
Global mmWave Radar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global mmWave Radar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
Global top five mmWave Radar companies in 2021 (%)
The global mmWave Radar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
79 GHz Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of mmWave Radar include Bosch, Continental, Denso, Infineon, TI, Veoneer, Hella, Aptiv and Valeo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the mmWave Radar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global mmWave Radar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global mmWave Radar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
79 GHz
77 GHz
24 GHz
Others
Global mmWave Radar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global mmWave Radar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Drone
Robot
Other
Global mmWave Radar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global mmWave Radar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies mmWave Radar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies mmWave Radar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies mmWave Radar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
Key companies mmWave Radar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bosch
Continental
Denso
Infineon
TI
Veoneer
Hella
Aptiv
Valeo
ZF
Hitachi
Nidec Elesys
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 mmWave Radar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global mmWave Radar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global mmWave Radar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global mmWave Radar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global mmWave Radar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global mmWave Radar Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top mmWave Radar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global mmWave Radar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global mmWave Radar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global mmWave Radar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global mmWave Radar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 mmWave Radar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers mmWave Radar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 mmWave Radar Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 mmWave Radar Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 mmWave Radar Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global mmWave Radar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 79 GHz
4.1.3 77 GHz
4.1.4 24 GHz
