mmWave Radar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of mmWave Radar in global, including the following market information:

Global mmWave Radar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global mmWave Radar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five mmWave Radar companies in 2021 (%)

The global mmWave Radar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

79 GHz Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of mmWave Radar include Bosch, Continental, Denso, Infineon, TI, Veoneer, Hella, Aptiv and Valeo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the mmWave Radar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global mmWave Radar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global mmWave Radar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

79 GHz

77 GHz

24 GHz

Others

Global mmWave Radar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global mmWave Radar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Drone

Robot

Other

Global mmWave Radar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global mmWave Radar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies mmWave Radar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies mmWave Radar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies mmWave Radar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies mmWave Radar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Infineon

TI

Veoneer

Hella

Aptiv

Valeo

ZF

Hitachi

Nidec Elesys

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 mmWave Radar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global mmWave Radar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global mmWave Radar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global mmWave Radar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global mmWave Radar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global mmWave Radar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top mmWave Radar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global mmWave Radar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global mmWave Radar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global mmWave Radar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global mmWave Radar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 mmWave Radar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers mmWave Radar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 mmWave Radar Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 mmWave Radar Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 mmWave Radar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global mmWave Radar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 79 GHz

4.1.3 77 GHz

4.1.4 24 GHz

