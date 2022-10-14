Global Anionic and Nonionic Surfactants Sales Market Report 2021
Exterior paint is the coatings used for exterior wall decoration.
Owing to the highest construction activity for residential, as well as commercials in the Asia-Pacific region, the exterior wall construction and its coatings accounted the highest market share among other regional markets.
In 2019, the market size of Exterior Paint is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Exterior Paint.
This report studies the global market size of Exterior Paint, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Exterior Paint production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams
BASF
AkzoNobel
DAW SE
Axalta Coatings
Hempel
Sika
Nippon Paints
Kansai Paint
Asian Paints
Market Segment by Product Type
Silicone
Epoxy
Acrylic
Polyurethane
Others
Market Segment by Application
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Exterior Paint status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Exterior Paint manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Exterior Paint are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Exterior Paint Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Silicone
1.3.3 Epoxy
1.3.4 Acrylic
1.3.5 Polyurethane
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Exterior Paint Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Residential
1.4.3 Industrial
1.4.4 Commercial
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Exterior Paint Production Value 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Exterior Paint Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Exterior Paint Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Exterior Paint Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.2.1 Global Exterior Paint Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Exterior Paint Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Exterior Paint Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Exterior Paint Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Exterior Paint Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/