Nickel Sulfate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nickel Sulfate, usually refers to the inorganic compound with the formula NiSO4 (H2O)6. This highly soluble blue-coloured salt is a common source of the Ni2+ ion for electroplating. At least seven Sulfate salts of nickel (II) are known. These salts differ in terms of their hydration or crystal habit. The common tetragonal hexahydrate crystallizes from aqueous solution between 30.7 and 53.8 ?C. Below these temperatures, a heptahydrate crystallises, and above these temperatures an orthorhombic hexahydrate forms. The yellow anhydrous form, NiSO4, is a high melting solid that is rarely encountered in the laboratory. This material is produced by heating the hydrates above 330 ?C. It decomposes at still higher temperatures to nickel oxide. X-ray crystallography measurements show that NiSO4?6H2O consists of the octahedral [Ni (H2O)6]2+ ions. These ions in turn are hydrogen bonded to Sulfate ions. Dissolution of the salt in water gives solutions containing the aquo complex [Ni (H2O)6]2+. All Nickel Sulfates are paramagnetic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel Sulfate in global, including the following market information:

Global Nickel Sulfate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nickel Sulfate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Nickel Sulfate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nickel Sulfate market was valued at 5156.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10310 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

EN Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nickel Sulfate include Jinchuan, GEM, Sumitomo Metal Mining(SMM), Guangxi Yinyi, Norilsk Nickel, Jilin Jien, Umicore, Coremax and Jinco Nonferrous, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nickel Sulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nickel Sulfate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

EN Grade

Plating Grade

High-purity Grade

Global Nickel Sulfate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electroplating

Chemical industry

Battery

Global Nickel Sulfate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nickel Sulfate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nickel Sulfate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nickel Sulfate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Nickel Sulfate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jinchuan

GEM

Sumitomo Metal Mining(SMM)

Guangxi Yinyi

Norilsk Nickel

Jilin Jien

Umicore

Coremax

Jinco Nonferrous

Zenith

Mechema

SEIDO CHEMICAL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nickel Sulfate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nickel Sulfate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nickel Sulfate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nickel Sulfate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nickel Sulfate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nickel Sulfate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nickel Sulfate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nickel Sulfate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nickel Sulfate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nickel Sulfate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nickel Sulfate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel Sulfate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel Sulfate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Sulfate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel Sulfate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Sulfate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Nickel Sulfate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 EN Grade

4.1.3 Platin

