MLCC Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today?s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MLCC in global, including the following market information:

Global MLCC Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global MLCC Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Billion Pcs)

Global top five MLCC companies in 2021 (%)

The global MLCC market was valued at 17880 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 35820 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

X7R Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of MLCC include Kyocera (AVX), Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samwha, Darfon, Holy Stone, Murata, MARUWA, Fenghua and Taiyo Yuden, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the MLCC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global MLCC Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Billion Pcs)

Global MLCC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

X7R

X5R

C0G (NP0)

Y5V

Others

Global MLCC Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Billion Pcs)

Global MLCC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Defense

Others

Global MLCC Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Billion Pcs)

Global MLCC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies MLCC revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies MLCC revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies MLCC sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Billion Pcs)

Key companies MLCC sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kyocera (AVX)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Samwha

Darfon

Holy Stone

Murata

MARUWA

Fenghua

Taiyo Yuden

TDK

Nippon Chemi-Con

Vishay

Walsin

Three-Circle

Eyang (Tianli)

Yageo

NIC Components

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MLCC Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global MLCC Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global MLCC Overall Market Size

2.1 Global MLCC Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global MLCC Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global MLCC Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MLCC Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global MLCC Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global MLCC Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global MLCC Sales by Companies

3.5 Global MLCC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MLCC Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers MLCC Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MLCC Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 MLCC Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MLCC Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global MLCC Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 X7R

4.1.3 X5R

4.1.4 C0G (NP0)

4.1.5 Y5V

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – Global MLCC Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global MLCC Revenue, 2017-2022



