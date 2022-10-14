MLCC Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today?s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of MLCC in global, including the following market information:
Global MLCC Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global MLCC Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Billion Pcs)
Global top five MLCC companies in 2021 (%)
The global MLCC market was valued at 17880 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 35820 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
X7R Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of MLCC include Kyocera (AVX), Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samwha, Darfon, Holy Stone, Murata, MARUWA, Fenghua and Taiyo Yuden, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the MLCC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MLCC Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Billion Pcs)
Global MLCC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
X7R
X5R
C0G (NP0)
Y5V
Others
Global MLCC Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Billion Pcs)
Global MLCC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Industrial Machinery
Defense
Others
Global MLCC Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Billion Pcs)
Global MLCC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies MLCC revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies MLCC revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies MLCC sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Billion Pcs)
Key companies MLCC sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kyocera (AVX)
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Samwha
Darfon
Holy Stone
Murata
MARUWA
Fenghua
Taiyo Yuden
TDK
Nippon Chemi-Con
Vishay
Walsin
Three-Circle
Eyang (Tianli)
Yageo
NIC Components
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 MLCC Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global MLCC Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global MLCC Overall Market Size
2.1 Global MLCC Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global MLCC Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global MLCC Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top MLCC Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global MLCC Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global MLCC Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global MLCC Sales by Companies
3.5 Global MLCC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MLCC Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers MLCC Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MLCC Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 MLCC Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MLCC Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global MLCC Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 X7R
4.1.3 X5R
4.1.4 C0G (NP0)
4.1.5 Y5V
4.1.6 Others
4.2 By Type – Global MLCC Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global MLCC Revenue, 2017-2022
