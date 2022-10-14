Modified Plastics for Automobile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Modified Plastics for Automobile in global, including the following market information:
Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Modified Plastics for Automobile companies in 2021 (%)
The global Modified Plastics for Automobile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Modified PP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Modified Plastics for Automobile include BASF, Avient Corporation, DuPont, Covestro, SABIC, Celanese, Asahi Kasei, Polyplastics and DSM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Modified Plastics for Automobile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Modified PP
Modified PA
Modified ABS
Modified PVC
Modified POM
Modified PBT
Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Interior and Exterior Trim
Automotive Body and Roof Panels
Automotive Hood
Automotive Chassis
Others
Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Modified Plastics for Automobile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Modified Plastics for Automobile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Modified Plastics for Automobile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Modified Plastics for Automobile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Avient Corporation
DuPont
Covestro
SABIC
Celanese
Asahi Kasei
Polyplastics
DSM
Kingfa
XD Plastics Company
Dawn Polymer
Qingdao Gon Science & Technology
Wellman Advanced Materials
Orinko Advanced Plastics
Shenzhen Tongyi Industrial
Guangdong Guoli Science and Technology
Guangdong Polyrocks Chemical
Silverage
Malion New Materials
Shenzhen WOTE Advanced Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Modified Plastics for Automobile Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Modified Plastics for Automobile Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Modified Plastics for Automobile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Modified Plastics for Automobile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Modified Plastics for Automobile Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modified Plastics for Automobile Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Modified P
