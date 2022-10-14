Dissipative Static Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dissipative Static Flooring in global, including the following market information:

Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Dissipative Static Flooring companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dissipative Static Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Melamine Surface Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dissipative Static Flooring include MERO, Shenyang Shenfei Mining Industry, Shenyang Xinghai Computer Room Equipment, Changzhou Huimai Raised Floor, Shanghai Huili Group, Changzhou Chenxing Raised Floor, Changzhou Jinhai Anti-static Flooring, Zhejiang Jinhua Tiankai Electronic Materials and Laizhou Huafu Computer Room Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dissipative Static Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Melamine Surface

PVC Surface

Ceramic Surface

Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clean Room

Database

Computer Training Room

Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Environments

Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dissipative Static Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dissipative Static Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dissipative Static Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Dissipative Static Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MERO

Shenyang Shenfei Mining Industry

Shenyang Xinghai Computer Room Equipment

Changzhou Huimai Raised Floor

Shanghai Huili Group

Changzhou Chenxing Raised Floor

Changzhou Jinhai Anti-static Flooring

Zhejiang Jinhua Tiankai Electronic Materials

Laizhou Huafu Computer Room Materials

Hebei Kehua Anti-static Flooring Manufacturing

Jiangsu Hongri Anti-static Flooring

Jiangsu Yahao Computer Room Equipment

Jiangsu East China Computer Room Group

Changzhou Xiangli Anti-static Decoration Materials

Hebei Youlianfang Equipment Factory

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dissipative Static Flooring Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dissipative Static Flooring Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dissipative Static Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dissipative Static Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dissipative Static Flooring Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dissipative Static Flooring Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dissipative Static Flooring Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

