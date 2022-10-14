Dissipative Static Flooring Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dissipative Static Flooring in global, including the following market information:
Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Dissipative Static Flooring companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dissipative Static Flooring market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Melamine Surface Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dissipative Static Flooring include MERO, Shenyang Shenfei Mining Industry, Shenyang Xinghai Computer Room Equipment, Changzhou Huimai Raised Floor, Shanghai Huili Group, Changzhou Chenxing Raised Floor, Changzhou Jinhai Anti-static Flooring, Zhejiang Jinhua Tiankai Electronic Materials and Laizhou Huafu Computer Room Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dissipative Static Flooring manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Melamine Surface
PVC Surface
Ceramic Surface
Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clean Room
Database
Computer Training Room
Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Environments
Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dissipative Static Flooring revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dissipative Static Flooring revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dissipative Static Flooring sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Dissipative Static Flooring sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MERO
Shenyang Shenfei Mining Industry
Shenyang Xinghai Computer Room Equipment
Changzhou Huimai Raised Floor
Shanghai Huili Group
Changzhou Chenxing Raised Floor
Changzhou Jinhai Anti-static Flooring
Zhejiang Jinhua Tiankai Electronic Materials
Laizhou Huafu Computer Room Materials
Hebei Kehua Anti-static Flooring Manufacturing
Jiangsu Hongri Anti-static Flooring
Jiangsu Yahao Computer Room Equipment
Jiangsu East China Computer Room Group
Changzhou Xiangli Anti-static Decoration Materials
Hebei Youlianfang Equipment Factory
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dissipative Static Flooring Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dissipative Static Flooring Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dissipative Static Flooring Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dissipative Static Flooring Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dissipative Static Flooring Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dissipative Static Flooring Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dissipative Static Flooring Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dissipative Static Flooring Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
