Global Specialty Surfactants Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Specialty Surfactant is surface active agent that changes a liquid’s surface tension. Surfactants are the basic cleaning agent in consumer and industrial cleaning products such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, walls, as well as shampoos, lotions, toothpastes and cosmetics. Other applications include fabric softeners, lubricating ingredients, emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products, and industrial applications such as latex systems, plastics and composites.

BASF, Stepan, Zanyu Technology, Huntsman and Solvay are the leaders of the Specialty Surfactants industry, which take about 40% market share. Europe is the major region of the global market, which takes about 25% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Specialty Surfactants Market

In 2020, the global Specialty Surfactants market size was US$ 31670 million and it is expected to reach US$ 35390 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2027.

Global Specialty Surfactants Scope and Market Size

Specialty Surfactants market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Specialty Surfactants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Specialty Surfactants market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Specialty Surfactants product introduction, recent developments, Specialty Surfactants sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

