Global and United States Sports Drink Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Sports Drink market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Drink market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Sports Drink market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Hypotonic Sports Drink
Isotonic Sports Drink
Hypertonic Sports Drink
Segment by Application
Athletes
Casual Consumers
Lifestyle User
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Pepsico
Coca Cola
Monster Beverage
Arizona Beverage
Abbott Nutrition
Glaxosmithkline
Living Essentials
Britvic
Extreme Drinks
AJE Group
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sports Drink Product Introduction
1.2 Global Sports Drink Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Sports Drink Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Sports Drink Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Sports Drink Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Sports Drink Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Sports Drink Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Sports Drink Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Sports Drink in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Sports Drink Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Sports Drink Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Sports Drink Industry Trends
1.5.2 Sports Drink Market Drivers
1.5.3 Sports Drink Market Challenges
1.5.4 Sports Drink Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Sports Drink Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Hypotonic Sports Drink
2.1.2 Isotonic Sports Drink
2.1.3 Hypertonic Sports Drink
2.2 Global Sports Drink Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Sports Drink Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Sports Drink Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Sports Drink Average Selling Price (ASP)
